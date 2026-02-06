Spotify's new feature gives you behind-the-scenes insights into your favorite songs
Spotify just rolled out "About the Song," a fresh feature that adds swipeable story cards to the Now Playing screen on iOS and Android.
These cards give quick, third-party insights about what inspired a song, its meaning, and behind-the-scenes details.
Right now, it's only for Premium users in select countries like the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia.
How to use 'About the song'
Just scroll down while listening to a supported track—if "About the Song" is available, you'll see story cards you can swipe through.
You can also rate each card with a thumbs up or down. Both artists and listeners can share feedback directly via the card, making music discovery feel more interactive.
Apple Music doesn't have anything like this
Apple Music doesn't offer anything quite like this—there's no deep-dive story card experience.
With these new additions plus recent upgrades like global lyric translations and offline lyrics (launched just days ago), Spotify is making music feel more personal and engaging than ever.