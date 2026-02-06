Spotify's new feature gives you behind-the-scenes insights into your favorite songs Technology Feb 06, 2026

Spotify just rolled out "About the Song," a fresh feature that adds swipeable story cards to the Now Playing screen on iOS and Android.

These cards give quick, third-party insights about what inspired a song, its meaning, and behind-the-scenes details.

Right now, it's only for Premium users in select countries like the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia.