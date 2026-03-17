Spotify's new taste profile lets you edit your listening habits
Spotify announced Taste Profile, a new tool rolling out in beta in the coming weeks to Premium subscribers in New Zealand to see and edit what the algorithm thinks they like.
Announced at SXSW, this feature pulls in data from your music, podcasts, and audiobooks, tracking everything from favorite artists to workout jams.
How to use Taste Profile
With Taste Profile, you can check out your listening patterns by tapping your profile picture.
Want more of a certain vibe or artist? Just ask using simple prompts, or flag stuff that's off.
Changes will be used to influence your recommendations and what appears on your Spotify homepage, and may affect personalized playlists such as Discover Weekly and Made For You.
What's next?
Taste Profile beta is launching first for Premium users in New Zealand over the next few weeks, with an unspecified expansion to additional markets.
It pairs well with Prompted Playlists (which builds playlists from text descriptions), showing Spotify's push for more personalized listening, something over 80% of users say they care about.