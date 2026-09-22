SpyCloud finds password-stealing malware risks US water and wastewater systems

SpyCloud discovered that 1,787 organizations had their login info compromised by malware, giving hackers potential access to essential operations.

In one case, a single breach exposed credentials for 167 utility companies through a device on the metering tech provider's network.

As SpyCloud's Jason Lancaster put it, this kind of breach handed criminals the keys to access "a hundred otherwise unrelated organizations."

Recent hacks have also highlighted weak spots like manufacturer-set default passwords in the mechanical switches and physical controllers used by critical infrastructure, showing why stronger security is needed to keep our water supplies safe.