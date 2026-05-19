Spyware attacks on Indian companies jumped 72% in 2025
Technology
Indian companies faced a massive spike in spyware attacks in 2025, with cases rising by 72%, from about 214,000 to nearly 370,000.
Banks, financial firms, and government offices were hit hardest because they deal with valuable data.
Weak security practices linked to leaks
These attacks were linked to weak passwords, skipped two-factor authentication, and unverified app downloads.
The fallout? Leaked data, damaged reputations, and business disruptions.
Experts recommend AI protection and training
Cybersecurity pros recommend using AI-powered protection and teaching employees better digital habits to help keep future threats at bay.