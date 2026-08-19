Sravathi AI, Mayo Clinic find cancer drug candidate targeting GIPC1
Technology
Bengaluru's Sravathi AI has teamed up with Mayo Clinic to work on a cancer drug candidate that targets GIPC1, a protein linked to aggressive cancers like pancreatic and breast cancers.
Their AI-powered platform found a molecule that can block this tricky protein, which has been called a non-druggable target before.
Mayo Clinic studies slowed tumor growth
Animal studies at Mayo Clinic showed the drug slowed tumor growth, helped animals live longer, and made the chemotherapy drug gemcitabine more effective.
These findings were published in Cell Reports.
More tests are coming before they can try it in people, but Sravathi AI's approach is already getting international attention for shaking up cancer research.