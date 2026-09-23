Sridhar Vembu says Zoho's Zia Chat could speed developers 10x
Chennai-based Zoho is making a bold move into AI, aiming to help developers work up to 10 times faster, at least, that's what cofounder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu is hoping for.
Their new Zia Chat tool lets users handle things like emails and calendars just by chatting, making business tasks feel less clunky and more intuitive.
Zoho expands into retail automotive healthcare
Zoho isn't stopping at AI chat. They're rolling out industry-specific software for fields like retail, automotive, and healthcare.
Zoho's India revenue grew 47% year over year in 2025.
Plus, they're investing heavily in fabless design with two companies, one in Bengaluru and the other in Thiruvananthapuram.
Staying privately owned means Zoho can keep focusing on long-term tech innovation without the usual IPO pressure.