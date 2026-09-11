Sridhar Vembu warns AI lab data sharing risks trade secrets
Technology
Zoho's founder Sridhar Vembu is urging businesses to keep their sensitive information away from big AI labs.
He's worried that sharing data could risk trade secrets and even slow down open research, echoing concerns from mathematician Terence Tao.
Sridhar Vembu recommends in-house AI models
Vembu highlights how pharmaceutical companies already use private AI models to protect their valuable drug research.
He believes building your own AI is now more doable and says, "Your company's know-how belongs in your own AI model."
His advice? If you want to keep your innovations safe, consider going in-house instead of relying on external providers.