Sridhar Vembu warns Turkish students overrelying on AI for math
Technology
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu is sounding the alarm about students getting too comfortable with AI for math homework.
A recent study of nearly 1,000 Turkish high schoolers split them into three groups: one using GPT Base, another GPT Tutor with hints, and a third sticking to old-school methods.
GPT base users score 17% lower
Turns out, students who leaned on GPT Base solved more practice problems but scored 17% lower on independent exams than those who practiced without AI.
Many also skipped actually working through problems themselves, feeling confident but not really mastering the material.
As Vembu puts it: "AI is not a training wheel; it becomes a crutch."
The takeaway? Relying too much on AI could weaken your core math skills.