Sridhar Vembu warns Turkish students overrelying on AI for math

GPT base users score 17% lower

Turns out, students who leaned on GPT Base solved more practice problems but scored 17% lower on independent exams than those who practiced without AI.

Many also skipped actually working through problems themselves, feeling confident but not really mastering the material.

As Vembu puts it: "AI is not a training wheel; it becomes a crutch."

The takeaway? Relying too much on AI could weaken your core math skills.