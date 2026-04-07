SRM University AP hosted AR/VR workshop for 200+ students
Technology
SRM University-AP just held an "AR/VR Innovation Workshop" with help from STEAM Varsity, IUSSTF, and YISL, plus support from GeeksforGeeks Campus Body.
More than 200 students from schools, colleges, and universities across Amaravati and surrounding regions registered for the workshop, getting to try out immersive tech and see what AR/VR can actually do.
Workshop taught AR/VR apps and WebXR
Led by experts like Dharam Raj Panwar and Paras Deshmukh, the workshop focused on building AR/VR apps and exploring WebXR.
Vice Chancellor Ch. Satish Kumar highlighted how these sessions help students pick up real digital-age skills.
One participant said it was a great chance to dive into AR/VR tech and learn where it's headed.