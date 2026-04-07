SRM University AP hosted AR/VR workshop for 200+ students Technology Apr 07, 2026

SRM University-AP just held an "AR/VR Innovation Workshop" with help from STEAM Varsity, IUSSTF, and YISL, plus support from GeeksforGeeks Campus Body.

More than 200 students from schools, colleges, and universities across Amaravati and surrounding regions registered for the workshop, getting to try out immersive tech and see what AR/VR can actually do.