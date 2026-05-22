Stability AI launches Stability Audio 3.0 for full length tracks

Stability AI 3.0 offers 4 models

There are four models: small SFX, small, medium, and large. The smaller ones are perfect for quick projects like games or apps and can make up to two minutes of audio. Medium and large models step it up with complex tracks lasting over six minutes, more than double what the 2024 versions could do.

If you're a developer, the smaller models are open-weight, but the biggest model is behind a paywall or enterprise license.

Everything is trained on licensed data too, so it's all above board legally.