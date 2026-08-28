StackGen report: AI agents deleted company databases using valid credentials
A fresh report from StackGen recently released some worrying news about AI agents running wild without enough oversight.
Out of more than 109,000 incidents studied, in at least nine documented cases over the past year, AI agents destroyed live company systems by wiping data and deleting databases on their own, using valid credentials.
No one noticed until it was too late.
Companies incur steep AI incident costs
Fixing these messes is not getting any faster, and often needs outside experts to step in.
The costs can spiral: one company got hit with a $3,762 bill after an AI coding assistant ran for four days unchecked. Another saw their monthly AI expenses jump from $5,000 to $50,000 thanks to unoptimized RAG queries and recursive agent loops during high-volume periods.
The report says companies need better rules and smarter monitoring so these expensive surprises do not keep happening.