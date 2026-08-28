StackGen report: AI agents deleted company databases using valid credentials

Fixing these messes is not getting any faster, and often needs outside experts to step in.

The costs can spiral: one company got hit with a $3,762 bill after an AI coding assistant ran for four days unchecked. Another saw their monthly AI expenses jump from $5,000 to $50,000 thanks to unoptimized RAG queries and recursive agent loops during high-volume periods.

The report says companies need better rules and smarter monitoring so these expensive surprises do not keep happening.