Stakeholders at MeitY meeting call for safety by design rules
Technology
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) just held a meeting with representatives of civil society organizations, policy, and industry stakeholders to talk about keeping kids safer online.
Instead of only focusing on taking down harmful content, participants said it's time for bigger changes, like rules that tackle risks built into digital platforms themselves.
Safety by design and digital literacy
The big idea is safety by design: making apps and sites safer right from the start.
Attendees suggested fixing things like addictive features, too much screen time, and grooming risks.
Rather than banning social media, they want smarter platform designs and better digital literacy so kids can navigate the internet more safely in the long run.