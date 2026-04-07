Stanford researchers identify 'mirage reasoning' in medical AI models

Mohammad Asadi warns, Stanford proposes 'B-Clean'

The team noticed that even some advanced models were giving out strong medical opinions without real data, which could put patients at risk.

researcher Mohammad Asadi stressed how important it is to fully test these systems before using them with actual patients.

To help fix the problem, Stanford proposed a new safety check called "B-Clean," designed to make sure AIs are only trusted for tasks where they really need image input.