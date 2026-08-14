Stanford scientists block 15-PGDH to regrow cartilage using chondrocytes

Stanford scientists just found a protein called 15-PGDH that slows cartilage repair as we age.

By blocking it, they managed to regrow damaged cartilage in mice and even prevent arthritis after injuries like ACL tears.

Instead of stem cells, they used the body's own cartilage-building cells, chondrocytes, which Stanford University stem cell biologist Helen Blau called "a new way of regenerating adult tissue."

Tests on human knee cartilage showed less inflammation and better stiffness after treatment.