Stanford scientists grow human brain cells inside modified mice

The team is following strict rules since animal welfare is a big concern here.

After getting the human brain cells, the mice actually showed small improvements in movement and memory.

One standout discovery: the researchers found von Economo neurons, linked to rare brain diseases, in these mice for the first time outside of humans.

Emily Jackson, professor of law at the London School of Economics and chair of a recent report on neural organoids for the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, put it, "Animal welfare is a really important concern, and it will be necessary to closely monitor these animals in order to evaluate the impact on them."