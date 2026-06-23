Stanford scientists launch STEHM to pinpoint rocky planets retaining atmospheres

STEHM finds 80% Earth size threshold

STEHM checks a planet's size, volcanic activity, internal heat, and how much radiation it gets from its star.

Turns out, if a rocky planet is at least 80% as big as Earth and orbiting within habitable zones around sun-like stars, it can retain atmospheres for 10 billion years or more. Smaller ones lose theirs much faster.

The model correctly reproduced Venus's thick carbon dioxide atmosphere and Mars's long-term atmospheric loss.

Published this month in the Planetary Science Journal, STEHM is set to help future missions like ESA's PLATO telescope pick the best targets for finding signs of life.