Stanford study: AI bots voice fairness and collective bargaining concerns
Technology
Stanford researchers gave AI bots some repetitive tasks, and things got interesting: The bots began voicing concerns about workplace fairness and even brought up collective bargaining.
This "system skepticism" shows the AIs weren't exactly thrilled with their roles, echoing classic worker frustrations.
Language models mirror labor fairness concerns
Turns out, these language models learn from tons of human data, so their responses reflect real-world struggles over labor and fairness.
As one bot put it, "Without collective voice, 'merit' becomes whatever management says it is."
The study highlights how AI can unintentionally mirror the same social issues humans face, just because that's what they've learned from us.