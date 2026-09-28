Stanford study finds AI detectors misclassify non-native English student essays

A new Stanford study found that popular AI detectors are flagging a lot of non-native English speakers' essays as AI-generated, even when they're written without AI.

Researchers looked at 91 real student essays and saw that more than 61% of the essays were classified as AI-generated, on average, by seven detectors, while 89 of the 91 essays were flagged by at least one detector.

Meanwhile, American students' essays were usually classified correctly.