Stanford study finds weekslong social media breaks improve mental health
Technology
A new Stanford study says stepping away from apps like Instagram and Facebook, for just a few weeks, can really help your mental health.
More than 35,000 people took part, and those who logged off for one to six weeks felt less anxious and depressed, and generally happier.
Study strengthens calls for systemic changes
The biggest boost was seen in older Facebook users and young women under 25 on Instagram.
With more countries trying to limit screen time because of rising worries about digital addiction, experts say simple breaks aren't enough—systemic changes are needed to truly protect mental well-being.
This study adds weight to the call for better solutions.