Starbucks pulls NomadGo AI inventory tool amid miscounts and mislabels
Starbucks has pulled the plug on the AI-powered inventory tool developed by NomadGo, after employees flagged constant miscounts and mislabeled items.
Instead of making things easier, the tool ended up creating more work: staff had to fix errors and reorganize storage, which just added to their stress.
Starbucks supervisor says app complicated workflows
the AI-powered inventory tool developed by NomadGo was supposed to help track stuff like milk and syrups automatically, but its accuracy got worse over time.
One shift supervisor summed it up: "The app's inaccuracies made employees' workflow more challenging."
After hearing these concerns, Starbucks decided to shut down the tool.
Starbucks keeps AI for equipment fixes
Even though Starbucks discontinued the NomadGo-developed inventory tool, Starbucks isn't giving up on tech.
They're still using other AI tools for things like equipment fixes and order processing.