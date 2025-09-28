Starlink internet in India by January 2026: What to expect

Pricing and speeds

Getting started with Starlink will cost about ₹30,000, and monthly plans are expected to begin at ₹3,300 (though prices might change depending on where you live).

Internet speeds will range from 25Mbps up to 225Mbps, with a big focus on bringing reliable connectivity to remote and rural areas that often get left behind.

For many across India, this could mean finally having access to stable internet where it was tough before.