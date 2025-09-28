Starlink internet in India by January 2026: What to expect
Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet is expected to launch in India by January 2026, according to current projections.
The company is almost done with the government approval process—just a couple more licenses to go.
To keep things balanced, the Indian government has capped Starlink's user base at two million connections.
Pricing and speeds
Getting started with Starlink will cost about ₹30,000, and monthly plans are expected to begin at ₹3,300 (though prices might change depending on where you live).
Internet speeds will range from 25Mbps up to 225Mbps, with a big focus on bringing reliable connectivity to remote and rural areas that often get left behind.
For many across India, this could mean finally having access to stable internet where it was tough before.