Webb telescope confirms Hubble's distant star discovery Technology Sep 28, 2025

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has confirmed and built upon the Hubble Space Telescope's groundbreaking discovery of Earendel, the most distant star ever observed.

First glimpsed by Hubble, Earendel shines from just a billion years after the Big Bang—so we're basically looking back in time!

Thanks to a galaxy cluster acting like a cosmic magnifying glass, this super-hot, super-bright B-type star is visible even across such mind-boggling distance.