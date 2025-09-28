Over 6,200 Indian researchers among world's top scientists Technology Sep 28, 2025

Stanford University and Elsevier have included 6,239 Indian researchers in their freshly released 2025 list of the world's top 2% scientists.

This recognition puts a spotlight on India's rising influence in global science, with big names from IISc and various IITs making the cut.

The ranking looked at over 230,000 scientists worldwide using citation impact scores—basically, how much their work is shaping research around the globe.