Over 6,200 Indian researchers among world's top scientists
Stanford University and Elsevier have included 6,239 Indian researchers in their freshly released 2025 list of the world's top 2% scientists.
This recognition puts a spotlight on India's rising influence in global science, with big names from IISc and various IITs making the cut.
The ranking looked at over 230,000 scientists worldwide using citation impact scores—basically, how much their work is shaping research around the globe.
What's the significance of this ranking?
The Stanford-Elsevier list uses Scopus data to measure things like total citations and h-index, but leaves out self-citations for fairness.
Researchers are grouped into broad fields like engineering, medicine, and computer science.
Making this list isn't just a badge of honor—it can open doors to global collaborations and better career opportunities for India's science community.