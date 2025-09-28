Did black hole stars exist in early universe? Technology Sep 28, 2025

Scientists just proposed a wild new idea: "black hole stars" might have existed way back in the early universe.

This comes from studying The Cliff, a light source whose signals traveled for 11.9 billion years to reach us.

The theory is that these were supermassive black holes wrapped in thick gas clouds, which could explain some puzzling light patterns and why certain ancient objects seem older than expected.