IIT-M's new cancer bank to help patients get personalized treatment
IIT-Madras has set up a new cancer genome and tissue bank, aiming to make cancer treatment more personal for Indian patients.
By growing tumor cells from around 7,000 samples collected nationwide, researchers are developing ways to test which therapies might work best in the lab—before patients even start treatment.
The team is also working on genetic panels for early detection
The team at IIT-M has discovered a breast cancer mutation that's more common in Indians than in Western populations.
They're also developing a genetic panel for pancreatic cancer using both global and Indian data.
With plans to find blood-based markers for early detection of pancreatic cancer, the goal is to help doctors catch hard-to-treat cancers like pancreatic, breast, and oral cancers earlier—and offer treatments that actually fit each patient.