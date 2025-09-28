IIT-M's new cancer bank to help patients get personalized treatment

The team is also working on genetic panels for early detection

The team at IIT-M has discovered a breast cancer mutation that's more common in Indians than in Western populations.

They're also developing a genetic panel for pancreatic cancer using both global and Indian data.

With plans to find blood-based markers for early detection of pancreatic cancer, the goal is to help doctors catch hard-to-treat cancers like pancreatic, breast, and oral cancers earlier—and offer treatments that actually fit each patient.