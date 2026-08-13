Starlink launches in Vietnam with plans from $43 a month
Technology
Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, is now live in Vietnam, making it the sixth country in Southeast Asia to get connected.
If you're curious about pricing, residential plans start at around $43 a month (plus a one-time hardware fee) and there are options for businesses, too.
Vietnam approved Starlink trial until 2030
Vietnam approved Starlink back in March 2025, and it's running on a trial basis until the end of 2030 with a cap of 600,000 users.
The local branch was set up last year with $1.1 million in capital.
Vietnam has authorized four Starlink ground gateway stations.
You can sign up at starlink.com.vn if you're interested.