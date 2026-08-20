Starlink seeks India's in-space approval for 30,000 Gen 2 satellites
Elon Musk's Starlink is making another attempt to get approval from Indian space authorities (IN-SPACe) for its next-generation satellite network, this time aiming to launch about 30,000 low Earth orbit satellites.
These new Gen 2 satellites are designed to deliver direct-to-device mobile services across the country.
Starlink's first try was turned down over regulatory issues, and right now only its older Gen 1 broadband satellites (4,408 of them) have the green light.
IN-SPACe approved only its Gen 1 constellation in July 2025.
Industry players await India's satcom rules
India's satellite communication scene is getting crowded, with big names like Reliance Jio and Amazon also working on their own networks.
But despite all the buzz, no one has actually launched commercial services yet; everyone's still waiting on final rules from the government.
Officials are moving slowly on approvals because they want to address security concerns and keep things fair for all players.
So countries like the US Canada, and Australia are among those that have adopted rules for supplementing phone coverage through satcom services, India is taking its time before opening the gates.