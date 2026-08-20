Starlink seeks India's in-space approval for 30,000 Gen 2 satellites

Elon Musk's Starlink is making another attempt to get approval from Indian space authorities (IN-SPACe) for its next-generation satellite network, this time aiming to launch about 30,000 low Earth orbit satellites.

These new Gen 2 satellites are designed to deliver direct-to-device mobile services across the country.

Starlink's first try was turned down over regulatory issues, and right now only its older Gen 1 broadband satellites (4,408 of them) have the green light.

IN-SPACe approved only its Gen 1 constellation in July 2025.