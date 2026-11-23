Starlink to launch in India pending spectrum pricing and security
Starlink satellite internet is about to launch in India, with final government spectrum allocation, pricing framework, and security requirements left.
The news dropped at the India International Space Conclave 2026, and it's a big deal, especially since OneWeb is also gearing up for launch.
For anyone tired of patchy internet in remote areas, this could be game-changing.
Jio OneWeb secure licenses, await clearances
Starlink isn't alone: Jio and OneWeb have both secured licenses too, but all three are waiting on spectrum allocation and security clearances before going live.
There's been some drama, with Elon Musk raising concerns about business interference, though the government insists the process is fair.
Meanwhile, Jio has its own satellite plans set for 2029, so expect some serious competition (and hopefully better internet) across India soon.