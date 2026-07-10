Starting July 10 Spotify expands library pins to 20 items Technology Jul 10, 2026

Starting today, July 10, Spotify users can pin up to 20 items in their libraries, way up from the old limit of just four.

This update is rolling out globally for everyone, whether you are on free or premium.

It is all about making it easier to keep your favorite playlists, albums, and artists right at your fingertips.