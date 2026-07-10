Starting July 10 Spotify expands library pins to 20 items
Technology
Starting today, July 10, Spotify users can pin up to 20 items in their libraries, way up from the old limit of just four.
This update is rolling out globally for everyone, whether you are on free or premium.
It is all about making it easier to keep your favorite playlists, albums, and artists right at your fingertips.
Spotify's 20 pins ease library organization
Users have long found the four-pin cap a bit limiting, especially if you like bouncing between lots of playlists or want fast access to your top picks.
With 20 pins now allowed, organizing your library just got way less stressful: no more constant shuffling around.
Plus, this gives Spotify an edge over Apple Music's six-pin limit and follows other recent updates aimed at making the app friendlier for everyone.