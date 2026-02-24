Startup of the day: Blackstraw.ai
Blackstraw.ai is taking on one of the biggest headaches in AI—models that flop when used in real life.
With most enterprise models failing to deliver, this end-to-end platform steps in to handle everything from cleaning up messy data to building, deploying, and managing smarter models.
The platform's end-to-end solution makes model building and deployment a breeze
Blackstraw.ai turns all kinds of data into usable "lakes," supports computer vision and language models, and streamlines the whole process—from pulling data out of silos, cleaning it up, labeling it with custom tools, to fine-tuning for tasks like reading invoices.
Everything's designed for smoother teamwork and fewer hiccups.
Impressive ROI for early adopters
The results are pretty eye-catching: one client saved $16 million a year by organizing their data; another cut manufacturing churn by 65% and boosted revenue by 12%.
A US market research company using a consumer retail receipt decoding platform cut data collection time by 70%, saving $5 million in manual data collection costs.
In short: less wasted effort, more real-world impact.