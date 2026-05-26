'State of Play' returns June 2, 'Marvel's Wolverine' trailer expected
Technology
Sony just dropped the news: State of Play returns June 2, and fans are buzzing, especially after those recent price hikes.
The big draw this time? Marvel's Wolverine is expected to get a gameplay trailer and fresh story details ahead of its September launch.
Insomniac's 'Marvel's Wolverine' healing, villain reveals
Insomniac's Wolverine will be front and center, with everyone curious about how his healing powers play out in-game, especially during boss battles.
Expect villain reveals like Sabretooth or Omega Red, and maybe hints at Weapon X.
There's also talk that Santa Monica Studio could tease a God of War spinoff featuring Faye, so keep an eye out for some unexpected announcements.