'State of Play' returns June 2, 'Marvel's Wolverine' trailer expected

Insomniac's 'Marvel's Wolverine' healing, villain reveals

Insomniac's Wolverine will be front and center, with everyone curious about how his healing powers play out in-game, especially during boss battles.

Expect villain reveals like Sabretooth or Omega Red, and maybe hints at Weapon X.

There's also talk that Santa Monica Studio could tease a God of War spinoff featuring Faye, so keep an eye out for some unexpected announcements.