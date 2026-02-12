Staying mentally active may delay Alzheimer's, dementia: Study

Brain games and beyond

People who read books, learned languages, visited museums, or even played games like checkers, puzzles or board games were among the activities measured; the study reported associations for a composite lifetime enrichment score rather than showing that those specific activities individually produced the largest benefits.

Those with the most mental stimulation got Alzheimer's about six years later than those with the least.

Even after some developed dementia, folks who'd kept their minds active had better memory and slower decline.

The takeaway? Making time for brainy activities now could really pay off later.