Next Article
Stem cell treatment restores sight in people with corneal damage
Technology
Researchers at Mass Eye and Ear just won the 2025 Gizmodo Science Fair for their new stem cell treatment, CALEC, which helps people with severe corneal damage.
The therapy uses stem cells from a patient's healthy eye to repair the damaged one.
In a recent trial with 14 patients, almost everyone had better vision afterward, and about two-thirds got full restoration.
CALEC team now aiming for FDA approval
The CALEC team, led by Ula Jurkunas, designed the treatment to avoid rejection and ethical issues by using each patient's own cells.
No serious side effects showed up in the study—so it looks safe as well as effective.
Now, they're aiming for FDA approval and looking for partners to help make CALEC more widely available, with hopes of restoring sight to many more people soon.