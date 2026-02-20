Stem cells cure man's diabetes for 1st time ever

After the procedure, he stopped needing insulin and later discontinued oral medications. At follow-up, he remained insulin-free, with healthy pancreatic and kidney function. The team behind this breakthrough was led by Yin Hao and published their results in Cell Discovery.

Implications of this breakthrough

This isn't just one guy's good luck—it could be game-changing for millions living with diabetes.

It could reduce the need for donors or lifelong medications for some patients; this approach could seriously shake up how we treat chronic diseases going forward.