Stem cells in space: Study reveals faster aging

Research team studied blood-forming stem cells

Led by Jessica Pham at UC San Diego, the team studied blood-forming stem cells in space for up to 45 days.

The cells looked stressed and showed signs of stress and changes that can impair immune function.

The good news? Some of this damage reversed when the cells came back to Earth and were placed with young bone marrow—hinting at ways to protect future astronauts (and maybe even help with age-related issues back home).