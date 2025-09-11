Stem cells in space: Study reveals faster aging
Turns out, space isn't just tough on rockets—it's hard on our cells too.
A new study found that when human stem cells spend time in low-Earth orbit, they show signs of faster aging: less cell production, more DNA damage, and quicker shortening of telomeres (the protective ends of chromosomes).
This could be a big deal for astronaut health on long missions and might even help us understand how aging works here on Earth.
Research team studied blood-forming stem cells
Led by Jessica Pham at UC San Diego, the team studied blood-forming stem cells in space for up to 45 days.
The cells looked stressed and showed signs of stress and changes that can impair immune function.
The good news? Some of this damage reversed when the cells came back to Earth and were placed with young bone marrow—hinting at ways to protect future astronauts (and maybe even help with age-related issues back home).