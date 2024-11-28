Summarize Simplifying... In short Paying your electricity bill on PhonePe is a breeze.

Simply open the app, navigate to "Recharge & Pay Bills", select "Electricity" under "Utilities", and choose your provider.

Enter your details, fetch the bill, and pay using your preferred method.

If your payment is pending, don't fret - it's just awaiting confirmation from your provider and will be processed within a few hours. Check the "History" section for updates.

PhonePe lets you clear electricity dues in a few taps

How to pay your electricity bill on PhonePe

By Akash Pandey 11:54 am Nov 28, 202411:54 am

What's the story PhonePe, India's leading digital payments platform, has made paying utility bills a whole lot easier. The app lets you make payments for over 90 electricity boards/companies across the country. This includes major boards like MSEDCL Mahavitran and Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited in Maharashtra, Eastern Power Distribution Company of AP Limited and Southern Power Distribution Company of AP Limited in Andhra Pradesh, etc.

Process

Steps to pay the electricity bill

To pay your electricity bill, first open the PhonePe app. Next, click on the "Recharge & Pay Bills" section on the homepage. Now, under "Utilities," tap on "Electricity" and choose your electricity board from the list of major players including Tata Power Mumbai, BSES Rajdhani Private Limited in Delhi, and BESCOM in Karnataka. Enter identification details and tap "Continue" to fetch the bill. Select your preferred payment method — UPI, Debit/Credit card, or Wallet, and proceed by clicking "Pay Bill."

Autopay

What if your payment goes into pending state?

Bill payments on PhonePe are typically processed instantly, but in some cases, they may take longer to complete. If your bill payment is pending, it's because PhonePe might be waiting for confirmation from your electricity provider. In such cases, allow a few hours for the payment to be processed. You can check the "History" section of the app for the final status of your payment. If your electricity bill payment fails, the amount will be refunded to your payment mode.