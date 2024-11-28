How to pay your electricity bill on PhonePe
PhonePe, India's leading digital payments platform, has made paying utility bills a whole lot easier. The app lets you make payments for over 90 electricity boards/companies across the country. This includes major boards like MSEDCL Mahavitran and Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited in Maharashtra, Eastern Power Distribution Company of AP Limited and Southern Power Distribution Company of AP Limited in Andhra Pradesh, etc.
Steps to pay the electricity bill
To pay your electricity bill, first open the PhonePe app. Next, click on the "Recharge & Pay Bills" section on the homepage. Now, under "Utilities," tap on "Electricity" and choose your electricity board from the list of major players including Tata Power Mumbai, BSES Rajdhani Private Limited in Delhi, and BESCOM in Karnataka. Enter identification details and tap "Continue" to fetch the bill. Select your preferred payment method — UPI, Debit/Credit card, or Wallet, and proceed by clicking "Pay Bill."
What if your payment goes into pending state?
Bill payments on PhonePe are typically processed instantly, but in some cases, they may take longer to complete. If your bill payment is pending, it's because PhonePe might be waiting for confirmation from your electricity provider. In such cases, allow a few hours for the payment to be processed. You can check the "History" section of the app for the final status of your payment. If your electricity bill payment fails, the amount will be refunded to your payment mode.