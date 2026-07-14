StepFun unveils 1st mass-market agentic StepX Neo with Step Amoo
StepFun, a Chinese artificial intelligence company, just dropped the StepX Neo, the first mass-market agentic smartphone designed to handle tasks for you.
Powered by its own artificial intelligence model and operating system, the phone's assistant (called Step Amoo) can manage multi-step actions across apps using simple voice commands.
Basically, it's built to do more so you can stress less.
Translates 32 languages and plans travel
The StepX Neo translates 32 languages live and plans your trips by booking flights, hotels, and making itineraries, all without jumping between apps.
Its technology learns from how you use your phone and even works offline for things like visa reminders or customs help.
Plus, thanks to partnerships with Alipay, Didi, and Ctrip, it connects with payment services and travel tools for smoother everyday life.