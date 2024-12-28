Summarize Simplifying... In short Adding a credit or debit card to your Paytm account is a simple process.

Just go to your profile on the Paytm app, select 'Payment Settings' and 'Saved Cards,' then choose 'Add New Card.'

After entering your card details and confirming a small payment for verification, your card is saved for future transactions.

Paytm ensures your card details are secure, with high encryption and no saved CVV numbers for added safety.

Paytm accepts cards from multiple networks

How to add a credit/debit card to your Paytm account

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:13 pm Dec 28, 202406:13 pm

What's the story Paytm, India's leading digital payments platform, gives its users the option to add their credit or debit cards for seamless transactions. The platform accepts a wide range of cards - Visa, Mastercard, Rupay, Amex and Diners Club. Not just this, Paytm also makes it easier for users to top up their Paytm Wallet using these cards. Let's see how to add them.

Process

Step-by-step guide to adding cards

To add a card, users have to open the Paytm app and head over to their profile section by clicking on their profile picture. From the left sidebar that appears, they select 'Payment Settings' and then 'Saved Cards.' Here, they can see a list of their added cards and select the option to 'Add New Card.' Paytm will then deduct ₹1 from the new card for authentication.

Verification

Card authentication and details verification

After selecting 'Proceed,' users will be prompted to enter their card details. They should make sure to tick the option 'Save this card for future payments.' The process is completed by confirming a payment of ₹2 from the new card. Once the payment is done and details are verified, the new card will be successfully added to your Paytm account. This way, you won't have to enter card details like number, expiry date etc., every time you make a payment.

Security

Paytm ensures user data security during transactions

Paytm assures its users that their card details are safe as the app is highly encrypted. For added security, Paytm doesn't save the CVV number and users are asked to enter it every time they make a payment on the app. This measure further enhances the safety of transactions conducted through Paytm, ensuring user data remains confidential and secure at all times.