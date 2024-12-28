How to add a credit/debit card to your Paytm account
Paytm, India's leading digital payments platform, gives its users the option to add their credit or debit cards for seamless transactions. The platform accepts a wide range of cards - Visa, Mastercard, Rupay, Amex and Diners Club. Not just this, Paytm also makes it easier for users to top up their Paytm Wallet using these cards. Let's see how to add them.
Step-by-step guide to adding cards
To add a card, users have to open the Paytm app and head over to their profile section by clicking on their profile picture. From the left sidebar that appears, they select 'Payment Settings' and then 'Saved Cards.' Here, they can see a list of their added cards and select the option to 'Add New Card.' Paytm will then deduct ₹1 from the new card for authentication.
Card authentication and details verification
After selecting 'Proceed,' users will be prompted to enter their card details. They should make sure to tick the option 'Save this card for future payments.' The process is completed by confirming a payment of ₹2 from the new card. Once the payment is done and details are verified, the new card will be successfully added to your Paytm account. This way, you won't have to enter card details like number, expiry date etc., every time you make a payment.
Paytm ensures user data security during transactions
Paytm assures its users that their card details are safe as the app is highly encrypted. For added security, Paytm doesn't save the CVV number and users are asked to enter it every time they make a payment on the app. This measure further enhances the safety of transactions conducted through Paytm, ensuring user data remains confidential and secure at all times.