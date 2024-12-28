Summarize Simplifying... In short To control your activity status on Instagram, go to your profile, tap the three-dot icon, select "Messages and story replies," and toggle "Show Activity Status."

When enabled, your activity status, indicated by a green dot or timestamp, is visible to those you interact with.

When enabled, your activity status, indicated by a green dot or timestamp, is visible to those you interact with.

Disabling it hides your status and also prevents you from seeing others' statuses.

Activity Status shows when you are online

How to enable or disable your activity status on Instagram

By Akash Pandey 05:44 pm Dec 28, 202405:44 pm

What's the story Instagram allows you to take control of your privacy by managing your Activity Status. This handy feature lets your followers see your last seen or when you're online—or keeps it hidden if you prefer a little stealth. Whether you're in the mood to connect or want some peace, here's a quick guide to turning your Activity Status on or off with ease.

User guide

Take a look at the quick process

Open your Instagram Feed and tap your profile picture in the bottom-right corner to access your profile. Now, tap the three-dot icon in the top-right corner. Under "How others can interact with you," select "Messages and story replies." Next, choose "Show activity status." Toggle the switch next to "Show Activity Status" to enable or disable it.

Consideration

Key points to remember

When your Activity Status is on, a green dot or a timestamp showing your last activity will appear next to your profile picture in Instagram messages. If you turn the feature off, you won't be able to see the activity status of accounts you follow or have direct conversations with, and they won't see yours either.