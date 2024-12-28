How to disable account suggestions on your Instagram profile
Want to keep your Instagram profile focused solely on you? When someone follows you, Instagram often suggests similar profiles they might want to check out. These suggestions could include mutual friends or related accounts. If you'd rather not have these pop up on your profile, here's how you can easily turn off account suggestions.
Check out the process
Go to your profile by tapping the profile picture at the bottom right in your Instagram Feed. Select "Edit Profile," then disable the toggle next to "Show account suggestions on profiles." Finally, tap "Submit" to save your changes. Note that this feature is only available on desktops and mobile browsers.
Key points to remember
It is important to remember that turning off account suggestions for your profile also means your profile won't appear as a suggestion on others' profiles either.