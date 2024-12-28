Summarize Simplifying... In short To share an Instagram post via direct messages, tap the paper plane icon under the desired post, select the recipient(s) from your list or search for them, and hit "Send".

If you're sharing with multiple chats, you can choose to "Send separately".

Remember, posts from private accounts can only be viewed by their followers, and the original poster won't be notified of your share. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

You can directly share a Feed post in DMs

How to share an Instagram post via DMs

By Akash Pandey 05:20 pm Dec 28, 202405:20 pm

What's the story Instagram allows you to send photos, reels, or carousels you see in your Feed directly to a chat. These shared messages are private—visible only in the chat and won't appear on your profile, feed, or search. It's a quick way to keep your friends in the loop without any extra fuss. Let's see how to share.

User guide

How to share content

Open Instagram and tap the paper plane icon under the post you want to share. Choose people or group chats from the list, or use "Search" to find someone. Add an optional message by tapping "Write a message...," then hit "Send" or "Send separately" if sharing with multiple chats at once.

Information

Things to remember

Remember, when you share a post from a private account, only those (in your followers list) who follow that account can view it. The person who posted won't be notified.