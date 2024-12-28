How to share an Instagram post via DMs
Instagram allows you to send photos, reels, or carousels you see in your Feed directly to a chat. These shared messages are private—visible only in the chat and won't appear on your profile, feed, or search. It's a quick way to keep your friends in the loop without any extra fuss. Let's see how to share.
How to share content
Open Instagram and tap the paper plane icon under the post you want to share. Choose people or group chats from the list, or use "Search" to find someone. Add an optional message by tapping "Write a message...," then hit "Send" or "Send separately" if sharing with multiple chats at once.
Things to remember
Remember, when you share a post from a private account, only those (in your followers list) who follow that account can view it. The person who posted won't be notified.