Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

You can send disappearing messages with just a few taps

How to send disappearing photos or videos in Instagram DMs

By Akash Pandey 05:17 pm Dec 28, 202405:17 pm

What's the story Instagram allows you to send disappearing photos or videos in chats. Once the recipient has viewed the content, it will no longer be visible to them—unless you've enabled the option for a replay. Note that you can only send disappearing photos or videos to people who follow you or have previously accepted messages from you.

Initial steps

Visit DM and select the content

Tap the messenger icon in the top-right corner of your feed and select a chat. Press the camera icon in the bottom left. Take a photo or video by tapping the circle to capture a photo, or tap and hold it to record a video. Upload a photo or video from gallery by tapping the image icon in the bottom left.

Finalization

Choose 'View once' or 'Allow replay'

Before sending your photo or video, tap the icon in the bottom left of your screen to: Choose "View once" to allow the recipient to view the photo or video only once. Select "Allow replay" to let the recipient replay content one more time before it disappears. Finally, tap "Send" in the bottom right.