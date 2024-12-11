Summarize Simplifying... In short Instagram's new feature, 'trial reels', allows creators to experiment with content without risking follower loss.

Users can select the 'Trial' option after creating a reel, which is then shared with non-followers and doesn't appear on their main profile.

After 24 hours, they can review the reel's performance and decide whether to archive it or share it with followers.

This feature, rolling out to all professional accounts, offers a safe space for content testing and refinement. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Trial reels are not visible to followers

Instagram 'trial reels': What is it and how to use

By Mudit Dube 11:55 am Dec 11, 202411:55 am

What's the story Instagram has launched a new feature called "trial reels," aimed at giving creators a place to experiment with their content. The feature, which was first tested in May, allows creators to post videos that aren't visible to their followers. Instead, these trial reels are displayed to non-followers, letting the creator assess performance before determining if they want it shared with their followers.

Unique feature

Trial reels: A unique feature for content experimentation

The trial reels feature is exclusive to Instagram, making it different from competitors like TikTok, which don't provide such options for content experimentation. Ashley Alexander, Instagram's VP and Head of Product Management, detailed the reasoning behind this new feature in an interview with TechCrunch. She said it's aimed at letting creators try new genres or storytelling formats without the pressure of their performance.

Creator concerns

Addressing creators' concerns with trial reels

Alexander emphasized that several creators are reluctant to experiment with different types of content out of fear of losing their follower base. She cited the example of a fashion creator who may want to explore music but is afraid since their followers are used to seeing outfit posts. The trial reels feature hopes to alleviate these concerns by offering a safe space for content experimentation.

Usage

How to use Instagram's trial reels feature

To use the trial reels feature, creators just have to choose the "Trial" option after creating a reel. It will then be shared with non-followers and won't show up on their profile's main grid or reels tab. However, a follower could still see a trial reel if someone shares it directly with them. After 24 hours, creators can check how many views, likes, comments, and shares the reel got before archiving it or posting it on their profile for followers.

Professional boon

Instagram's trial reels: A boon for professional accounts

The trial reels feature is being rolled out globally to all professional accounts on Instagram over the next few weeks. The new addition will be particularly beneficial for creators who consider their Instagram profile as their business card and feel pressured about the content they publish. With this feature, they can test new content and ensure only their most refined content is displayed on their profile, thereby reducing the risk of losing followers or brand deals.