Steps to track your Zomato order in real-time
Zomato has made ordering food a breeze with real-time order tracking.
This feature allows users to keep an eye on their delivery from the moment it leaves the restaurant until it arrives at their doorstep, providing both assurance and excitement.
And, for Android users, a couple of quick steps can further elevate your ordering experience.
Keeping your app up-to-date
Before you immerse yourself in the convenience of real-time tracking, make sure your Zomato app is up to date.
A Zomato app that's stuck in the past might not have the latest features or improvements.
Head over to the Google Play Store, check for updates, and install them to ensure a seamless experience with real-time order tracking.
Placing your order
To start tracking, you need to place an order first. Duh!
Fire up your latest Zomato app and set your location.
Scroll through the restaurants, pick your fav one, add yummy stuff to your cart and hit checkout.
Now, you'll enter your delivery address and make the payment.
And that's it! Now you can enjoy real-time order tracking.
Tracking your order in real-time
After placing your order, go to the "Orders" section in your Zomato app.
Select your latest order to see the details and a map will appear depicting your delivery person's real-time location.
This feature not only keeps you updated on their progress but also builds anticipation as you literally see your meal approaching!