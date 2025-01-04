YouTube lets creators disable personalized ads: Here's how
What's the story
In a bid to give creators more control over their content and the experience of viewers, YouTube offers an option to disable personalized ads on their channels.
The feature can be accessed by members of the YouTube Partner Program via YouTube Studio.
Let us have a look at how it works.
Process
Disabling personalized ads
To disable personalized ads, creators will have to sign in to YouTube Studio and head through the settings.
The path is Settings > Channel > Advanced settings.
At the bottom of this section, under Advertisements, there is an option to "Disable interest-based ads."
By selecting this option, creators can prevent personalized ads from appearing on their videos.
Consequences
Impact of performing the action
While this feature gives more control to creators, it also has certain implications.
When personalized ads are disabled, ads tailored to a viewer's interests or remarketing ads won't show up on the creator's videos. However, non-personalized ads would continue to show up.
YouTube warns that this could significantly reduce a channel's revenue and impact its earned action reports and remarketing lists.
Ad blocking
Additional ad control features for YouTube creators
Along with disabling personalized ads, YouTube also gives creators an option to block all ads from appearing on their channel.
This would give them an additional layer of control over the viewer experience.
However, it is important for creators to think about the impact on their revenue before making such changes.