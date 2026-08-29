Steve Jobs's 8th-grade science project sells for a whopping $34,400
What's the story
A unique piece of tech history, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' 8th-grade science project, has been sold at an auction for a whopping $34,375. The project was created by Jobs while he was still in school at Cupertino Jr. High. Titled "What is the SCR?" (Silicon-Controlled Rectifier), it features a display board made from plywood with three explanatory panels and a detailed 10-page report on the same topic.
Project details
Project has wooden model of 'typical silicon-controlled rectifier'
The left panel of the project features a wooden model of a "typical silicon-controlled rectifier with its four alternate layers of P- and N-Type semiconductor material."
The central test circuits illustrate the basic principles and characteristics of the silicon-controlled rectifier, along with its most common applications.
The right panel displays a diagram and description of a 25-amp silicon-controlled rectifier.
Background
Project came from by Jobs's stepbrother
The science project originally came from John Chovanec, Jobs's stepbrother.
Chovanec's mother married Paul Jobs in 1990 and stayed at the Jobs family home in Los Altos. After Paul died in 1993, Steve didn't pick up some of his belongings from the house.
Chovanec had sold other items from Jobs's early years before this auction, including posters, magazines, bow ties, and a desk.