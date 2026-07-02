STFC cuts could force closure of Knockin radio telescope Technology Jul 02, 2026

One of the U.K.'s key radio telescopes in Knockin, Shropshire, might have to close its doors because of major science funding cuts.

The Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) is planning to trim budgets for research in particle physics, astronomy, and nuclear physics, a move that could seriously slow down the country's scientific progress.