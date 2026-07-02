STFC cuts could force closure of Knockin radio telescope
Technology
One of the U.K.'s key radio telescopes in Knockin, Shropshire, might have to close its doors because of major science funding cuts.
The Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) is planning to trim budgets for research in particle physics, astronomy, and nuclear physics, a move that could seriously slow down the country's scientific progress.
Helen Morgan, Brian Cox warn £162m
North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan and even world-leading physicist Prof Brian Cox are sounding the alarm.
They say these cuts could reach £162 million (that's about 30% of critical research funding), risking not just this telescope but also jobs, expertise, and future breakthroughs like cleaner energy technology.