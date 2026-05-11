Stockholm cafe lets AI 'Mona' manage operations but struggles financially
A Stockholm cafe is letting an AI called "Mona" run the show (handling hiring, inventory, and daily tasks) while human baristas serve up the coffee.
The idea has drawn curious visitors (some even chat with Mona on an in-store phone), but since opening in April 2026, the place has hit some bumps when it comes to making money and keeping things running smoothly.
Mona's mistakes and high setup costs
Despite earning about $5,700 so far, high setup costs have shrunk the original $21,000-plus budget to under $5,000.
Mona's also made a few blunders, like ordering 6,000 napkins at once and missing bakery deliveries, which messed with the menu.
These hiccups are raising questions about how ready AI really is for running businesses.
As one expert put it, these issues highlight ethical concerns abound around AI at work.
Andon Labs says it's all a "controlled experiment."