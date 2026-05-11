Stockholm cafe lets AI 'Mona' manage operations but struggles financially

Mona's mistakes and high setup costs

Despite earning about $5,700 so far, high setup costs have shrunk the original $21,000-plus budget to under $5,000.

Mona's also made a few blunders, like ordering 6,000 napkins at once and missing bakery deliveries, which messed with the menu.

These hiccups are raising questions about how ready AI really is for running businesses.

As one expert put it, these issues highlight ethical concerns abound around AI at work.

Andon Labs says it's all a "controlled experiment."