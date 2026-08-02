Stratolaunch's Talon-A completes more than 10 hypersonic test flights
Stratolaunch just hit a milestone: its Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle has flown more than 10 successful missions.
This sleek, reusable craft is about 28 feet long and can zoom past Mach 5, helping scientists test out new materials and sensors in extreme conditions.
Each flight starts with Talon-A being dropped midair from either the Spirit of Mojave (a modified Boeing 747) or Roc, which holds the record for the world's widest wingspan.
Talon-A supports US defense testing
Most launches kick off at Mojave Air and Space Port, and landings usually wrap up at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Talon-A isn't just about speed: it's also a key player for defense research, serving as a test bed for groups like the US Missile Defense Agency.
With competitors like Rocket Lab's HASTE also pushing boundaries, hypersonic technology is definitely heating up right now.