Stratolaunch's Talon-A completes more than 10 hypersonic test flights

Stratolaunch just hit a milestone: its Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle has flown more than 10 successful missions.

This sleek, reusable craft is about 28 feet long and can zoom past Mach 5, helping scientists test out new materials and sensors in extreme conditions.

Each flight starts with Talon-A being dropped midair from either the Spirit of Mojave (a modified Boeing 747) or Roc, which holds the record for the world's widest wingspan.