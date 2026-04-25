StreamView bankruptcy leaves Europe without new Thomson and Nokia streamers
Thomson TVs and Google TV boxes are disappearing from European shelves after StreamView GmbH, the company behind its distribution, filed for bankruptcy.
Facing €36.6 million in debt, StreamView will cease operations, meaning no more new Thomson or Nokia-branded streaming devices in stores for now.
Supplier split disrupted StreamView cash flow
StreamView's collapse started when its Chinese supplier and financing partner relationship ended, and deliveries then required upfront payments, throwing off the company's cash flow.
With no new investors stepping in, everything came to a halt.
The U.S.-based owner of Thomson says it is searching for a new European partner and promises that after-sales support won't be affected during this transition.
If you want a Thomson device, act fast: the remaining stock is expected to sell out quickly.