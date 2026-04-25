StreamView bankruptcy leaves Europe without new Thomson and Nokia streamers

Supplier split disrupted StreamView cash flow

StreamView's collapse started when its Chinese supplier and financing partner relationship ended, and deliveries then required upfront payments, throwing off the company's cash flow.

With no new investors stepping in, everything came to a halt.

The U.S.-based owner of Thomson says it is searching for a new European partner and promises that after-sales support won't be affected during this transition.

If you want a Thomson device, act fast: the remaining stock is expected to sell out quickly.